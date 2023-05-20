Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘courting’ the media: ‘Slick and assiduous’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s car chase across the streets of Manhattan looks more like a ‘scripted part of some reality show’.



British columnist Jan Moir weighed in on everything, from the initial statement, as well as its reaction.

She shared everything with the Daily Mail and started by saying, “For reasons still unknown, Harry and Meghan became involved in a bizarre Manhattan car chase that cynics might say looked, from some angles, like part of a scripted reality show.”

She also branded it “an exercise in creating and harvesting content for some dread future Netflix project aimed at burnishing their premium victimhood credentials.”

“Can't they just get on with their blessed and happy lives? Obviously not,” Ms Moir added.

“Since arriving in America, the Sussexes' courtship of the media has been assiduous and slick, and good for them,” she further went on to add.

“Yet the success of their Netflix documentaries and Harry's recent memoir, Spare, has only inflamed American interest in their royals-in-exile lifestyle, exactly as intended.”