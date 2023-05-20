 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘courting’ the media: ‘Slick and assiduous’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s car chase across the streets of Manhattan looks more like a ‘scripted part of some reality show’.

British columnist Jan Moir weighed in on everything, from the initial statement, as well as its reaction.

She shared everything with the Daily Mail and started by saying, “For reasons still unknown, Harry and Meghan became involved in a bizarre Manhattan car chase that cynics might say looked, from some angles, like part of a scripted reality show.”

She also branded it “an exercise in creating and harvesting content for some dread future Netflix project aimed at burnishing their premium victimhood credentials.”

“Can't they just get on with their blessed and happy lives? Obviously not,” Ms Moir added.

“Since arriving in America, the Sussexes' courtship of the media has been assiduous and slick, and good for them,” she further went on to add.

“Yet the success of their Netflix documentaries and Harry's recent memoir, Spare, has only inflamed American interest in their royals-in-exile lifestyle, exactly as intended.”

More From Royals:

Aussie journalist who defended Meghan Markle resigns over racist abuse

Aussie journalist who defended Meghan Markle resigns over racist abuse
Australian journalist resigns days after criticising King Charles and his family

Australian journalist resigns days after criticising King Charles and his family

Connecting the dots: How Kate Middleton was insulted in 'The Little Mermaid'

Connecting the dots: How Kate Middleton was insulted in 'The Little Mermaid'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security team responsible for chaos in New York?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security team responsible for chaos in New York?
Tyler Perry, Cameron Diaz choose to remain silent on Harry and Meghan car chase

Tyler Perry, Cameron Diaz choose to remain silent on Harry and Meghan car chase
Kate Middleton takes on new hobby on World Bee Day

Kate Middleton takes on new hobby on World Bee Day
Prince Harry sees NYC car chase as a ‘near death experience’ video

Prince Harry sees NYC car chase as a ‘near death experience’
Prince Harry wants the ‘entire world punished’ for his ‘psychodrama’ video

Prince Harry wants the ‘entire world punished’ for his ‘psychodrama’
Prince Andrew to challenge his brother King Charles power?

Prince Andrew to challenge his brother King Charles power?

Johnny Depp leaves King Charles and William's supporters disappointed video

Johnny Depp leaves King Charles and William's supporters disappointed

Meghan Markle’s car chase a ‘publicity bid’?: ‘Everyone has a different story’ video

Meghan Markle’s car chase a ‘publicity bid’?: ‘Everyone has a different story’
Prince William, Kate Middleton shield Louis as 'national treasure' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton shield Louis as 'national treasure'