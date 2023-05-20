 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly reportedly doing “whatever he can” to get Megan Fox back

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox worked together in the film Midnight in the Switchgrass
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox worked together in the film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

According to reports, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are attempting to reconcile, and the former is said to be doing everything in his power to win her back.

In 2022, rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox captured the attention of Hollywood with their engagement, becoming one of the most talked-about couples in the industry.

However, in February 2023, rumors about their separation began to circulate after the Transformers actress deleted all the posts featuring the singer from her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, an insider told People, "They are slowly working on reconciling but he's totally in the dog house still. He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting."

The source added, "He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress”.

Despite such reports from sources, the couple was seen together at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch on Thursday, May 18.

At the event, the couple is reported to have been affectionate. MGK was seen putting his arm around the actress, with a clip from outside the event depicting him messaging her back.

MGK and Megan met back in 2020 when they were working on the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise sets his eyes on Shakira following Formula 1 event, spills source

Tom Cruise sets his eyes on Shakira following Formula 1 event, spills source
Megan Fox stuns at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party

Megan Fox stuns at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party
Harry Styles celebrates one-year anniversary of 'Harry House'

Harry Styles celebrates one-year anniversary of 'Harry House'
Jack Black's Tenacious D to perform new single 'video games' at Hollywood Bowl video

Jack Black's Tenacious D to perform new single 'video games' at Hollywood Bowl
Paul Walker’s daughter reveals that she receives signs from her late father

Paul Walker’s daughter reveals that she receives signs from her late father
From Hyderabad to Goa: Michael Douglas plans to explore South India

From Hyderabad to Goa: Michael Douglas plans to explore South India

John Legend shares valuable tips for a happy married life

John Legend shares valuable tips for a happy married life
'Barry' showrunner Bill Hader likes having 'a clear vision' when working with actors

'Barry' showrunner Bill Hader likes having 'a clear vision' when working with actors
Holly Willoughby from ‘This Morning’ seemingly gives update on feud with Phillip

Holly Willoughby from ‘This Morning’ seemingly gives update on feud with Phillip
Maroon 5 debuts new song 'Middle Ground' ahead of 'The Voice' finale

Maroon 5 debuts new song 'Middle Ground' ahead of 'The Voice' finale
Jack Whitehall makes snide remark about ‘This Morning’ hosts Holly and Phillip

Jack Whitehall makes snide remark about ‘This Morning’ hosts Holly and Phillip
Mysterious stone circle discovered on James Corden’s Berkshire estate

Mysterious stone circle discovered on James Corden’s Berkshire estate