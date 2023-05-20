Cate Blanchett shows off trendy style as she speaks at Cannes Film Festival Panel

The movie is set in the 1940s and follows an Aboriginal nine year old boy who is an orphan

Well-known Australian actress Cate Blanchett showed off her trendy style as she spoke at the Cannes Film Festival for the Kering Women In Motion Talk.

The 54 year old looked stunning in fitted black leather bottoms paired with a velvet blazer with satin lapels. She layered the blazer over a tucked-in white shirt and finished off the look with pointed-toe black heels.

For accessories, she went for simple gold jewellery, with small gold hoops and several banded rings. She attended the event with Coco Francini, a film producer. They initially met on the set of Mrs Americana and since then have gone on to become producing partners.

Her latest film named The New Boy made its premiere at the festival on Friday and has been receiving mixed reviews from critics. It is set to be released in theatres next month with Cate starring in the film and also producing it.

The movie is set in the 1940s and follows an Aboriginal nine year old boy who is an orphan and is played by young star Aswan Reid as he arrives at a monastery run by Cate’s character, who is a renegade nun named Eileen.