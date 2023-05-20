 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cate Blanchett shows off trendy style as she speaks at Cannes Film Festival Panel

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

The movie is set in the 1940s and follows an Aboriginal nine year old boy who is an orphan
The movie is set in the 1940s and follows an Aboriginal nine year old boy who is an orphan 

Well-known Australian actress Cate Blanchett showed off her trendy style as she spoke at the Cannes Film Festival for the Kering Women In Motion Talk.

The 54 year old looked stunning in fitted black leather bottoms paired with a velvet blazer with satin lapels. She layered the blazer over a tucked-in white shirt and finished off the look with pointed-toe black heels.

For accessories, she went for simple gold jewellery, with small gold hoops and several banded rings. She attended the event with Coco Francini, a film producer. They initially met on the set of Mrs Americana and since then have gone on to become producing partners.

Her latest film named The New Boy made its premiere at the festival on Friday and has been receiving mixed reviews from critics. It is set to be released in theatres next month with Cate starring in the film and also producing it.

The movie is set in the 1940s and follows an Aboriginal nine year old boy who is an orphan and is played by young star Aswan Reid as he arrives at a monastery run by Cate’s character, who is a renegade nun named Eileen.

More From Entertainment:

'Little Mermaid' director reflects on racist backlash over casting Halle Bailey

'Little Mermaid' director reflects on racist backlash over casting Halle Bailey
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Kazuha reveals her ideal type

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Kazuha reveals her ideal type
Kesha stuns while attending art exhibition event to celebrate new order

Kesha stuns while attending art exhibition event to celebrate new order
Jessie J blessed with first baby after suffering miscarriage

Jessie J blessed with first baby after suffering miscarriage

Kate Middleton takes on new hobby on World Bee Day

Kate Middleton takes on new hobby on World Bee Day
Machine Gun Kelly reportedly doing “whatever he can” to get Megan Fox back

Machine Gun Kelly reportedly doing “whatever he can” to get Megan Fox back
Tom Cruise sets his eyes on Shakira following Formula 1 event, spills source

Tom Cruise sets his eyes on Shakira following Formula 1 event, spills source
Megan Fox stuns at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party

Megan Fox stuns at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party
Harry Styles celebrates one-year anniversary of 'Harry House'

Harry Styles celebrates one-year anniversary of 'Harry House'
Jack Black's Tenacious D to perform new single 'video games' at Hollywood Bowl video

Jack Black's Tenacious D to perform new single 'video games' at Hollywood Bowl
Paul Walker’s daughter reveals that she receives signs from her late father

Paul Walker’s daughter reveals that she receives signs from her late father
From Hyderabad to Goa: Michael Douglas plans to explore South India

From Hyderabad to Goa: Michael Douglas plans to explore South India