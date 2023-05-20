 
Saturday May 20, 2023
Connecting the dots: How Kate Middleton was insulted in 'The Little Mermaid'

Disney’s new version of "The Little Mermaid" features a scene that appears to mock Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

The upcoming film has sparked anger among the supporters of the British royal family.

The Telegraph reported that the film already has a royal connection as Meghan Markle drew parallels between herself and Ariel in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The film stars newcomer Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel, who falls for a handsome prince and gives up her voice in order to be with him.

Writing for mailplus.co.uk, British journalist Richard Eden asked, "Did Meghan's cheerleader Omid Scobie's old pal at Disney help plant extraordinary jibe at the Princess of Wales in The Little Mermaid 2023?" 

He claimed that Omid Scobie's friend Zach Johnson is a senior figure at the Walt Disney Company. He used to work with Scobie at American gossip  magazine US Weekly. 

The journalist alleged that articles which appeared under their joint bylines included one with the headline "Kate Middleton Topless Photos Published in a French magazine.

"Just like Scobie, Johnson enjoys taking pot shots at the royal family," he said.

Omid Scobie is the co-author of Meghan and Harry's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom".

 

