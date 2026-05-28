Prince Harry, Meghan receive sad news from UK: 'Get rid of couple's traces'

Prince Harry, Meghan receive sad news from UK: 'Get rid of Sussex traces'

Prince Harry and Meghan received an upsetting update from the UK ahead of their possible return.

After they tied the knot, Queen Elizabeth II gave the couple Frogmore Cottage as their wedding gift in 2018.

However, after they stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, King Charles evicted them from the cottage in 2023.

Since then, the property has not been used by any other royal family member.

Now, as per The Sun, Frogmore Cottage may return to the "pre­ Meghan and Harry era" as renovation plans are on the cards.

The source shared, "It’s (Frogmore Cottage) been empty for three years. Even Andrew thought it wasn’t good enough for him to move in."

"Maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it," an insider stated.

Harry and Meghan took a year to make changes at the cottage as per their taste when they moved back then.

"It would draw the line under Frogmore Cottage’s controversial history and return it to the pre-Meghan and Harry era," the report shared.

This comes amid claims that Harry and Meghan are expected to make a joint return to the UK for an Invictus Games event this summer.