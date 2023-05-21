Johnny Depp crosses 16 million followers on TikTok

 
Johnny Depp has crossed 16 million followers as his popularity skyrocketed on TikTok nearly a year after he joined the app.

He joined TikTok after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard in June 2022.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is currently followed by 16.3 million followers with 18.1 million likes on his only eight videos.

He posted the first video saying, “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

The first video has received over 50 million views.

