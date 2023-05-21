Nick Cannon talks ‘spending the most time’ with baby Onyx: ‘I’m closest to her’

Nick Cannon has just worn his heart on his sleeve about the love he has for daughter Onyx.

Cannon weighed in on his bond with his 8-month-old daughter, during his appearance on The Jason Podcast.

The father of 12 started the chat off by gushing over the relationship he shares with daughter Onyx and admitted, “probably the child that I spend the most time with.”

“I'm with her at least three times a week, for the full day,” he also admitted.

“But I don't put that out there in the media, social media [because] it's not for them.”

“But you know, LaNisha [Cole] and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid,” he even admitted.

So “If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter [Onyx] is right next to me, whether I'm on set.”

To make the transition easier on his little bundle of joy, “I got a nursery in my office.”

“I'm literally gonna leave here to make sure that I can spend the most time with her—not against all my other kids because all my other kids, they're in school, they're babies, as well as Onyx, but the fact that I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have [Onyx], really, as equal amount of time as [LaNisha] does.”

For those unversed, Cannon also has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, from ex-wife Mariah Carey.

As well as son Rise, 7 months, daughter Powerful, 2, and son Golden, 6, with former Phoenix Suns dancer Brittany Bell.

Cannon also has twin boys Zion and Zillion, 23 months, as well as daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

Also, son Legendary, 9 months, with Selling Sunset cast member Bre Tiesi and daughter Halo, 5 months, and son Zen, who died at 5 months from brain cancer, with Alyssa Scott.