King Charles issued stern warning over survival of monarchy

Royals
Sunday May 21, 2023
King Charles has been issued a stern warning over survival of the monarchy and a sweet advice to ensure the royal family survives his reign.

A royal expert has also advised the monarch to grow closer to the people.

The Express UK quoted royal commentator Antonio Caprarica as saying “The idea of service is, naturally, nothing new – it was already at the basis of the long reign of Elizabeth II who, at the time of her coronation, declared that she wanted to serve the country until the end of her days.

"The fact that Charles wanted to take up this desire and underline it indicates the renewed intention to be a point of reference for the people and certainly to show and appear closer to people's destiny and citizens' expectations.”

He further said, “This choice is clearly necessary if he wants to 'save' the monarchy of the 21st century.”

The expert also noted King Charles is likely to face a bigger pushback from the public compared to his mother late Queen Elizabeth.

