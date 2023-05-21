 
Royals
Sunday May 21, 2023
Nick Jonas called Priyanka Chopra's 'boy toy' after Kate Middleton 'insulted' in 'Citadel'

Sunday May 21, 2023

Priyanka Chopra has angered royals fans by referencing Kate Middleton in her Amazon series titled "Citadel".

Social media websites are flooded with posts against the Indian actress after the latest episode of the series was released.

Priyanka, who is married to US singer Nick Jonas, has been accused of targeting the Princess of Wales to please her friend Meghan Markle.

The supporters of the British royal family said the actress "crudely and unnecessarily referenced Catherine in her Amazon flop series."    

They said Chopra's move confirms that she and Meghan are hurting to Kate thrive.

One user said Catherine is a power house and the future Queen. Another attacked Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick called him Priyanka's "boy toy"  

In an episode of the show, Priyanka's character Nadia Sinh instructs her partner Mason Kane (Richard Madden) to meet with crime leader Balduino Basto (Sen Monro) to broker a deal with the military.

 It is during this meeting, that the character says, "The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge!"

