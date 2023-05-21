Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘a long game requiring careful planning'

Experts believe Prince William is currently standing in front of ‘a long game that will require careful planning’.



A few inside sources have weighed in on the ‘changed dynamics’ that exist for Prince William’s future.

According to The Telegraph, the sources believe “The notion of the travelling royals has changed.”

“In some places they have become a cypher for every bad thing the country has done in the past, and they are getting caught up in protests about slavery, or about the way indigenous populations have been treated.”

“If tours end up drawing more negative attention than positive, why are they doing them? At the moment the palaces don’t know the answer,” the source also admitted before signing off.

Thus, Mr Rayner also chimed in to say, “Keeping the Royal family relevant in the modern world, then, is a long game that will require careful planning.”

“Prince William will no doubt have his own thoughts on how things should be done – but having sworn in front of the watching world to be his father’s ‘liege man of life and limb’, he might just have to do as he is told.”