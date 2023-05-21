 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard evades question on Johnny Depp trial with smile

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

Amber Heard is in Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard
Amber Heard is in Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard

Amber Heard, who has been enjoying time away from the spotlight, has spoken to the media for the first time since she went to Spain. Heard was seen in high spirits and avoided questions on the Johnny Depp trial by saying, “I love Spain”.

The Aquaman alum beamed with joy in her short interview with the press outside her residence. Heard happily posed with fans who wanted pictures with her, but when she was asked about her life in Madrid and the defamation trial, she gracefully avoided mention of the trial and said, "I love Spain so much. I hope I can get to stay here, I love living here. I hope you are good, it was a pleasure meeting you.

Indirectly commenting on the trial with her ex-husband, she said, “I have to move forward, huh? That's life."

The highly publicised trial culminated with Heard being ordered by the court to pay ex-husband Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming him in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.

Expressing her feelings on the outcome of the trial, Heard had said, “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,”

“It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Seventeen’s S.Coups reveals how he makes sure they get along

K-pop group Seventeen’s S.Coups reveals how he makes sure they get along
Spice Girl Victoria Beckham enjoys night out with friend Ken Paves

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham enjoys night out with friend Ken Paves
Eamonn Holmes speaks up amid Phillip Schofield's removal from ‘This Morning’

Eamonn Holmes speaks up amid Phillip Schofield's removal from ‘This Morning’

Rylan Clarke says he will be taking break after Phillip Schofield’s resignation

Rylan Clarke says he will be taking break after Phillip Schofield’s resignation
Harrison Ford reacts to backlash over younger version of him in new 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford reacts to backlash over younger version of him in new 'Indiana Jones'
Kim Woodburn claims ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby should resign from show

Kim Woodburn claims ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby should resign from show
Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ hailed “the best”

Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ hailed “the best”
‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield steps out with his mother after resignation

‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield steps out with his mother after resignation
Gal Gadot celebrates her return to 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Gal Gadot celebrates her return to 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ betrayed by ITV after co-host Holly’s ultimatum

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ betrayed by ITV after co-host Holly’s ultimatum

Miley Cyrus retires from tours, says it’s ‘isolating’ to be in front of a crowd

Miley Cyrus retires from tours, says it’s ‘isolating’ to be in front of a crowd
Jake Bongiovi shares goofy snap with fiancée Millie Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi shares goofy snap with fiancée Millie Bobby Brown