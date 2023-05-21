Amber Heard evades question on Johnny Depp trial with smile

Amber Heard is in Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard

Amber Heard, who has been enjoying time away from the spotlight, has spoken to the media for the first time since she went to Spain. Heard was seen in high spirits and avoided questions on the Johnny Depp trial by saying, “I love Spain”.

The Aquaman alum beamed with joy in her short interview with the press outside her residence. Heard happily posed with fans who wanted pictures with her, but when she was asked about her life in Madrid and the defamation trial, she gracefully avoided mention of the trial and said, "I love Spain so much. I hope I can get to stay here, I love living here. I hope you are good, it was a pleasure meeting you.

Indirectly commenting on the trial with her ex-husband, she said, “I have to move forward, huh? That's life."

The highly publicised trial culminated with Heard being ordered by the court to pay ex-husband Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming him in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.

Expressing her feelings on the outcome of the trial, Heard had said, “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,”

“It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.”