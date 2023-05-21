 
Royals
Sunday May 21, 2023
Meghan Markle leaves Kate Middleton green with envy

Meghan Markle is due to be included in the list of celebrities who has received The Gracies Awards for their services on May 23.

Previous Gracie award winners have included many of the most well-known names in media and entertainment. 

National media award winners have included: Christina Applegate, Maria Shriver, Ava DuVernay, Faith Hill, Danielle Monaro, Amanda Seyfried, Melissa McCarthy, Robin Roberts, Elle Fanning, Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Swift, Gayle King, Sara Sidner, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Angela Yee, JuJu Chang, Glenn Close, Claire Danes, Delilah, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Angie Harmon, Anjelica Huston, Mindy Kaling, Lisa Kudrow, Giada de Laurentiis, Robin Meade, Soledad O’Brien, Amy Poehler, Giuliana & Bill Rancic, The Satellite Sisters, Martha Stewart, Wanda Sykes, Marisa Tomei, Barbara Walters, and Betty White."

The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. They also acknowledge the individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

Named after the late Gracie Allen, the Gracie Awards acknowledge outstanding team leadership and individual achievement. The Gracies focus on women who are making positive change and who further the discussion of what a fulfilling career in media looks like.

The national winners of the 48th Annual Gracie Awards will be celebrated on May 23, 2023. The Gracies Gala will be held at the Beverly Wilshire (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, CA.

