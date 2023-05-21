 
Showbiz
Sunday May 21, 2023
Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on rumors of relationship with Siddharth

Aditi and Siddharth reportedly fell in love while shooting Maha Samudram
At a recent event, actress Aditi Rao Hydari finally responded to the rumours surrounding her alleged relationship with actor Siddharth.

At a recent event, the Padmaavat actress was asked about her alleged relationship with Siddharth. In response, she blushed and made a gesture indicating that she would not reveal anything. Aditi's charming reaction to the question has only fueled the speculation, providing a form of confirmation.

Rumours of the two young actors’ relationship have been circulating since last year. The duo are reported to have been together ever since they starred together in the movie Maha Samudram.

The rumoured couple have also been very actively showering love on each other's social media posts, especially on special occasions such as birthdays.

The star couple also attended the reception of AR Rehman’s daughter and Mani Ratnam’s PS1 event in Chennai together.

The cute couple have also been spotted together at several lunch dates, salon visits and more.

Meanwhile, Aditi’s latest work accomplishments include the two series Taj: Divided by Blood and Jubilee, for both of which the actress received virtual applause from the audience. She has also bagged critical acclaim for the two projects. Her fans will next see her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

