Monday May 22, 2023
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes still 'jobless' because of ABC?

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes still jobless because of ABC?
Fired GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are actively pursuing various studio networks to re-connect them with their audience.

However, a recent report suggested the scandalous couple previous employer is not letting them off the hook so easily.

A tipster tattled to The U.S. Sun that the ABC employee exit agreement restricted the pair for at least one year not to appear in any anchoring news post.

On reports of Robach and Holmes pitching studios their ‘chemistry,’ the source revealed, “they are only "casually" job searching.”

"Even if they had an anchoring offer, they can't take it because of the wording in their exit contract," the insider added.

However, a second insider disputed the version, adding that the duo were not bound by the agreement to take new positions.

Moreover, a network source also quashed the reports of a non-compete agreement in the ousted anchors exit packages.

In other news, Holmes and Robach are in a lurch as their bond with fans is at stake due to delays in their comeback.

Speaking to The U.S. Sun, Eric Schiffer, chairman of the Los Angeles-based firm Reputation Management Consultants, said the scandalous pair's prolonged absence from the airwaves could threaten their emotional tie with the viewers.

"The longer either are off the air, there is a half-life decay that occurs with broadcast personalities, and you lose your audience's emotional tie," the PR guru told the tabloid.

"And your perceived value then slowly, slowly bleeds out because of that."

