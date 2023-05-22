 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle eyeing 30-million worth movie role in Hollywood film

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Meghan Markle eyeing 30-million worth movie role in Hollywood film
Meghan Markle eyeing 30-million worth movie role in Hollywood film  

Meghan Markle reportedly eyeing major role in a big budget movie backed by Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk.

After the Duchess of Sussex set the red carpet on fire with her sizzling appearance at the Women of Vision awards, it is being speculated that the former actor wants to make an acting comeback.

An insider spilt to New Idea Magazine that ever since the Suits alum signed with top-tier talent agency WMC, expectations are high that the former working royal would be seen in a Hollywood movie soon.

As per the report, Meghan hopes to land a role which could earn her a whooping $30 million in an upcoming Hollywood film produced by Falchuk.

This comes after Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were spotted on a star-studded lunch date with the Se7en star and her husband and Cameron Diaz.

“She is determined to secure a deal with Brad, given he has a wealth of connections which could help put her on the map as an A-list star,” the insider said.

The source even speculated that the couple moved to California because Meghan pushed Harry so that she could mingle with Hollywood A-listers and would secure a movie role.

Before concluding, the insider said that Meghan is said to have “always been infatuated” with Gwyneth and wants to “model herself after her.”

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus gets candid about ‘learning’ ways to ‘enhance’ her life video

Miley Cyrus gets candid about ‘learning’ ways to ‘enhance’ her life
Inside Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh's well grounded life

Inside Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh's well grounded life

Foo Fighters announce new drummer one year after Taylor Hawkins’ death

Foo Fighters announce new drummer one year after Taylor Hawkins’ death
Britney Spears has Colin Farrell worried about his reputation over upcoming memoir

Britney Spears has Colin Farrell worried about his reputation over upcoming memoir
Kim Kardashian shares 'chaotic' single mom challenges

Kim Kardashian shares 'chaotic' single mom challenges

WGA strikers jeer WB. Discovery chief David Zaslav during speech

WGA strikers jeer WB. Discovery chief David Zaslav during speech
Kanye West's Yeezy sales will benefit ADL, Adidas announces

Kanye West's Yeezy sales will benefit ADL, Adidas announces
Johnny Depp chooses health over Cannes after-party

Johnny Depp chooses health over Cannes after-party
Taylor Swift 'happiness' overflows amid Matt Healy romance

Taylor Swift 'happiness' overflows amid Matt Healy romance

Ariana Madix reacts to staged 'Scandoval' claims

Ariana Madix reacts to staged 'Scandoval' claims
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes still 'jobless' because of ABC?

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes still 'jobless' because of ABC?

Larry David stressed to end 'Barry' with S3, Bill Hader says

Larry David stressed to end 'Barry' with S3, Bill Hader says