entertainment
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol'

One more American Idol season, one more winner, this time a Hawaiian crooner that had already won audiences.

In the grand finale of the American Idol,  Iam Tongi the winner delivered powerful renditions of Keith Urban's "Making Memories of Us," "Cool Down," and a sentimental tribute to his late father titled "I'll Be Seeing You." 

Tongi also teamed up with James Blunt for a moving performance of "Monsters."

Throughout the special broadcasted on ABC, the three remaining contestants – Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, and Colin Stough – impressed viewers through solo performances and duets with renowned artists. 

The star-studded event featured appearances by Keith Urban, Kylie Minogue, Ellie Goulding, Lionel Richie, TLC, REO Speedwagon, Pitbull & Lil Jon, among others.

After Tongi and Danielle were left as the final contenders, the former sailed through having already won the hearts of dedicated Idol fans over the past months. Each performance only added to his magnifying appeal.

After the victory and a recording contract, Tongi is now ready to make his own music.

