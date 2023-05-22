Prince Harry privacy case: Royal expert lands in trouble after giving evidence in court

Royal expert and close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie has disclosed that he was facing difficulty after giving evidence at a trial considering unlawful information-gathering claims against a British tabloid publisher.



Omid Scobie, co-author of a best-selling 2020 book about Harry and his wife Meghan, Finding Freedom, took the stand as part of the High Court trial in London where the Duke of Sussex is one of the high-profile claimants.

Scobie told the court he was given a list of mobile numbers and was instructed on how to listen to voicemails "as if it were a routine newsgathering technique".

Now, nearly a week after his court appearance, the royal author took to Twitter and tweeted, “Bothering my friends, family, a lifetime of colleagues, inventing fake gossip to incite hate... all within days of me giving evidence in a media case? Not a coincidence.

“Been down this road many times now, I know exactly who is up to what, and I'm not going anywhere.”



