 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry privacy case: Royal expert lands in trouble after giving evidence in court

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Prince Harry privacy case: Royal expert lands in trouble after giving evidence in court

Royal expert and close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie has disclosed that he was facing difficulty after giving evidence at a trial considering unlawful information-gathering claims against a British tabloid publisher.

Omid Scobie, co-author of a best-selling 2020 book about Harry and his wife Meghan, Finding Freedom, took the stand as part of the High Court trial in London where the Duke of Sussex is one of the high-profile claimants.

Scobie told the court he was given a list of mobile numbers and was instructed on how to listen to voicemails "as if it were a routine newsgathering technique".

Now, nearly a week after his court appearance, the royal author took to Twitter and tweeted, “Bothering my friends, family, a lifetime of colleagues, inventing fake gossip to incite hate... all within days of me giving evidence in a media case? Not a coincidence.

“Been down this road many times now, I know exactly who is up to what, and I'm not going anywhere.”

Prince Harry privacy case: Royal expert lands in trouble after giving evidence in court


More From Royals:

Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?
Harry, Meghan ‘overestimated’ power of brand Sussex before leaving Royal family

Harry, Meghan ‘overestimated’ power of brand Sussex before leaving Royal family

Gayle King defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘car chase’ claims video

Gayle King defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘car chase’ claims

Prince William honours ‘incredible’ survivors of 2017 Manchester bombing video

Prince William honours ‘incredible’ survivors of 2017 Manchester bombing
Meghan Markle eyeing 30-million worth movie role in Hollywood film

Meghan Markle eyeing 30-million worth movie role in Hollywood film

Prince William, Kate Middleton share new video amid Harry and Meghan's NY stunt video

Prince William, Kate Middleton share new video amid Harry and Meghan's NY stunt
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria marries Sophie Evekink

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria marries Sophie Evekink
Prince Harry needs therapy after NY car chase?

Prince Harry needs therapy after NY car chase?
Gracie Awards 2023: Doubts cast over Meghan Markle's attendance video

Gracie Awards 2023: Doubts cast over Meghan Markle's attendance

Meghan Markle leaves Kate Middleton green with envy video

Meghan Markle leaves Kate Middleton green with envy

Meghan and Harry feeling guilty after NYC car chase claim

Meghan and Harry feeling guilty after NYC car chase claim

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘the embodiment’ of a ‘bad PR executive’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘the embodiment’ of a ‘bad PR executive’