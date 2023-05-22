 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘invading other people’s privacy for his own gain’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Prince Harry’s ‘invading other people’s privacy for his own gain’
Prince Harry’s ‘invading other people’s privacy for his own gain’

Experts have just called Prince Harry out on his own thoughts, and believe he’s destroyed all the relationships he’s had up till now with his “warts-and-all” memoir.

These accusations have been issued by The Telegraph’s associate editor Camilla Tominey.

She started everything off by comparing Prince Harry with his brother Prince William, and said, “With other phone hacking victims - including his brother - having settled out of court,” so “some may question the wisdom of Harry airing yet more dirty linen in public.”

Especially “when it only seems to serve to generate more headlines for the very newspapers he is trying to bring to task.”

“As with Spare,” she explained “his warts-and-all autobiography, he also potentially faces the charge of invading other people’s privacy for his own gain, by continuing to pore over the intimate details of his relationships with his nearest and dearest.”

“A win against the Home Office may guarantee Harry gets armed bodyguards when he next visits the UK, but it may seem a pyrrhic victory when the chances of him receiving a warm welcome from the royals appear to be diminishing with every court revelation.”

More From Royals:

Omid Scobie: ‘I don´t have a close relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry personally’

Omid Scobie: ‘I don´t have a close relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry personally’
Prince Harry envies King Charles’ relationship with Prince William’s kids? video

Prince Harry envies King Charles’ relationship with Prince William’s kids?
Sarah Ferguson facing financial crisis after company crashes in debt video

Sarah Ferguson facing financial crisis after company crashes in debt
Prince Harry’s legal warfare a ‘self-indulgent bid of a rich man’ video

Prince Harry’s legal warfare a ‘self-indulgent bid of a rich man’
Prince Harry’s rep refutes claims of ‘private room’ to escape Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry’s rep refutes claims of ‘private room’ to escape Meghan Markle
King Charles wants grandkids to have freedom to marry unlike him

King Charles wants grandkids to have freedom to marry unlike him
Kate Middleton, William start preparing Prince George as future King? video

Kate Middleton, William start preparing Prince George as future King?
Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?
Harry, Meghan ‘overestimated’ power of brand Sussex before leaving Royal family

Harry, Meghan ‘overestimated’ power of brand Sussex before leaving Royal family

Gayle King defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘car chase’ claims video

Gayle King defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘car chase’ claims

Prince Harry privacy case: Royal expert lands in trouble after giving evidence in court video

Prince Harry privacy case: Royal expert lands in trouble after giving evidence in court
Prince William honours ‘incredible’ survivors of 2017 Manchester bombing video

Prince William honours ‘incredible’ survivors of 2017 Manchester bombing