Prince Harry’s ‘invading other people’s privacy for his own gain’

Experts have just called Prince Harry out on his own thoughts, and believe he’s destroyed all the relationships he’s had up till now with his “warts-and-all” memoir.

These accusations have been issued by The Telegraph’s associate editor Camilla Tominey.

She started everything off by comparing Prince Harry with his brother Prince William, and said, “With other phone hacking victims - including his brother - having settled out of court,” so “some may question the wisdom of Harry airing yet more dirty linen in public.”

Especially “when it only seems to serve to generate more headlines for the very newspapers he is trying to bring to task.”

“As with Spare,” she explained “his warts-and-all autobiography, he also potentially faces the charge of invading other people’s privacy for his own gain, by continuing to pore over the intimate details of his relationships with his nearest and dearest.”

“A win against the Home Office may guarantee Harry gets armed bodyguards when he next visits the UK, but it may seem a pyrrhic victory when the chances of him receiving a warm welcome from the royals appear to be diminishing with every court revelation.”