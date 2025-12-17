Prince Harry and Meghan hit back ‘inform not inflame’ over false Doria claim

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a forceful response after GB News was compelled to apologise for broadcasting false claims about Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The couple’s spokesperson says that this should never have resurfaced in the first place.

In a strongly worded statement shared on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the broadcaster and its commentators of recycling a long-debunked lie, despite it having been “conclusively disproven more than two years ago.”

The claim, which falsely alleged that Ms Ragland had served time in prison, was described as not only untrue but actively harmful.

“Broadcasters have a responsibility to inform, not inflame,” the spokesperson said, stressing that Ragland has never been incarcerated and “proudly raised her daughter.”

The statement also made clear that GB News’ apology was not voluntary, but issued only to avoid legal consequences adding pointedly that the apology itself was quietly removed within 24 hours.

Sussexes fury as old claim about Doria Ragland reappears

The intervention marks another chapter in the Sussexes’ ongoing battle with what they see as unchecked misinformation in parts of the British media.

While Meghan has previously spoken about the personal toll media scrutiny has taken on her family, this response signals a hardening stance when it comes to false claims involving private individuals particularly those outside royal life.

The episode has reignited debate around editorial standards, accountability, and the role of broadcast media in amplifying claims that have already been discredited.