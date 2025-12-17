King Charles and Queen Camilla mail first Christmas card to goddaughter

King Charles and Queen Camilla were among the first royals to unveil their 2025 Christmas card and this year it’s rich in romance and symbolism.

Among the first recipients of this royal season’s missive was India Hicks, a longstanding family friend, former model and goddaughter of King Charles who also served as a bridesmaid at his wedding to Princess Diana in 1981.

The card arrives amid a poignant chapter for India, who recently revealed she faced a fast‑moving skin cancer diagnosis but has since been given the all clear following surgery.

The couple chose a sentimental portrait marking their 20th wedding anniversary, taken in the gardens of Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador’s residence in Rome, during a state visit in April.

King Charles and Camilla's card’s classic style leans into warm tradition rather than outright holiday kitsch, with the King in a sharp blue pinstripe suit and the Queen radiant in a cream coat dress.

The annual tradition of Christmas cards has become a fascinating glimpse into how modern royals balance duty and personality.

Over the years, the Prince and Princess of Wales have mixed sleek studio portraits with relaxed family shots, while other European monarchies such as the Monegasque and Belgian royal houses opt for glamorous, fashion forward festive images of their own.