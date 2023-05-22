 
Monday May 22, 2023
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary praise Phillip Schofield after his resignation

Hammond and O’Leary began the show by acknowledging the host
TV personalities Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Lear shower former host of This Morning Phillip Schofield with praises after his removal. The two took over to host the show after he announced that he had left on Saturday.

Schofield stepped away from the ITV series after spending 21 long years presenting on the show amid rumours that he is in the middle of a feud with his former co-host and close friend Holly Willoughby.

Hammond and O’Leary began the show by acknowledging the host, saying: “We can't start today's show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield.”

They added: “Everyone on and off screen at ITV want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he's done to make the show such a success over the last 21 years. We all know he's one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had. We wish him all the best for the future.”

