Prince Harry, Meghan Markle car chase comparisons to Diana rubbished

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent car chase is being likened to his late mother Princess Diana’s fatal car accident, but an expert has rubbished the comparisons.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly got into what their rep called a ‘near-catastrophic’ car chase with the paps pursuing their car late last week.

While the incident set off comparisons to the accident that ended in the tragic death of Harry’s mother Princess Diana in 1997, Bloomberg Opinion columnist Allison Schrager questioned just how similar was it.

Writing for The Olympian, Alison said: “The incident wasn’t so much history repeating itself as it was a harbinger of the future of our economy as technology steadily changes the nature of our jobs.”

“It was a reflection of how much the world has evolved for the paparazzi — and for all of us — not how it’s stayed the same in the 25 years since Princess Di’s death.”

She explained: “Technology has destroyed the economics of celebrity pictures. And the fact is, being chased and hounded by the press isn’t as common these days because it’s just not worth it for the photographers. Harry and Meghan, far from representing a persistent problem, were an unfortunate exception.”

Alison, who spent time with experienced New York paps a few years ago, went on to share how the ‘Golden Era’ of paparazzi photos has more or less ended; first, due to the decline of glossy mags as a result of the late-2000’s recession, and now, thanks to social media, where celebs post money shots themselves.

Revealing how photos that could once fetch paps $10,000-$20,000 per photo, now go for just about $10-$20, Alison said: “Harry and Meghan are among those who can still bring in a payday, though it’s still not nearly as much is it used to be.”

“The paparazzi face the same challenges in a transforming economy as people in other professions. Technology is changing how we all earn a living, most industries are consolidating into a few big firms, and these changes mean some jobs are no longer viable,” she continued.

Alison further said: “This is the price of progress… Our culture changes and jobs that were the basis of a community no longer exist. This is true even in professions we often don’t think about.”

The expert then stated, “Harry and Meghan have a frosty relationship with the paparazzi and are trying to change the industry. But in many ways, that’s unnecessary. The market is already doing that for them.”