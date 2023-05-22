Dua Lipa’s ex-BF Anwar Hadid’s cryptic post leaves fans baffled

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid dated from 2019 to 2021.

Anwar Hadid, who had a two-year-long relationship with pop star Dua Lipa, shared a disturbing message on his Instagram story hours after her Cannes appearance with new boyfriend Romain Gavras.

“Trying not to find and kill him,” Hadid wrote on his Instagram story, adding a creepy smiley face. The aspiring musician was seen wearing a hoodie in the selfie.

The fact that the post came only hours after the Levitating singer made her relationship with her boyfriend Romain Gavras public, has left fans speculating.

Anwar, who’s brother to the supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid – shared the same selfie as an Instagram post but omitted the cryptic message and promoted his new song The Skrugh.

The performer posted another picture of himself to the Instagram stories which he captioned, “I can’t breath”.

Following this, he posted two pictures of the ground. The first he captioned, “Have fun,” and the second, “I hate the way you say my name.”

Anwar didn’t follow up these cryptic messages with any explanation and left fans speculating about their meaning.

Netizens are baffled by Anwar’s disturbing messages and think that they are directed toward ex-girlfriend Dua Lipa and her partner Romain Gavras.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa dated from 2019 to 2021. Before Lipa, Hadid dated heiress Nicola Peltz.