Monday May 22, 2023
Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

Ray Stevenson, who starred in several hit films and TV series, breathed his last on Sunday in Italy at the age of 58, the legendary actor's representative has confirmed.

Stevenson thrilled fans with his acting skills in a large number of movies and animated series like "Punisher", "War Zone", "RRR", "Thor" "Divergent", "Vikings" and "Star Wars".

The actor most recently has been cast in historical drama "1242: Gateway to the West", taking over the lead role that originally was to be played by Kevin Spacey.

Stevenson played the main antagonist Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli’s global box office smash RRR and is known for playing Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor franchise and Vikings.

He also has voiced Gar Saxon in the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels and was set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney+’s upcoming The Mandalorian spinoff Ahsoka.

Stevenson began his screen career in the early 1990s, appearing in European TV series and telefilms. His first big-screen credit was opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in Paul Greengrass’ 1998 drama The Theory of Flight.

He also starred opposite Poppy Montgomery in the French American series Reef Break, which aired one season on ABC in 2019.

Stevenson also played Blackbeard on Starz’s Black Sails and guested in such series as Murphy’s Law, Rome, Dexter, Crossing Lines, Medici and The Spanish Princess.

