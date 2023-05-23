 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Nick Jonas gets honest about 'tragic' 2016 ACM Awards performance

Nick Jonas gets honest about 'tragic' 2016 ACM Awards performance

The Academy of Country Music Awards blunder during a 2016 performance sent Nick Jonas to therapy.

Speaking to Dax Shepard's Arm Chair Expert podcast, the Right Now singer revealed he shared the stage with country musician Kelsea Ballerini to perform live on her 2015 song Peter Pan.

“As I walked towards her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn’t stop."

The 30-year-old added, “In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy,” he said of the “really tragic guitar solo debacle”.

“Until this day and hours after unpacking it, I can’t really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it,” Jonas continued. “And I looked at my manager and said, ‘I think that was bad.’ I was like in shock kinda. Like it was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on.”

