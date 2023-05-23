Cannes 'welcomes' Marc Missonnier again after criticism

Marc Missonnier revealed he had won back his badge after he claimed Cannes Film Festival revoked his accreditation for questioning Catherine Corsini's film Homecoming selection.

The French producer took to Twitter to share his accreditation badge update, "All's well that ends well. Thank you Cannes Film Festival for this gesture and to all those who showed their support. Back to Paris this afternoon."

The news comes amidst Missonnier raising his voice against the acceptance of Catherine Corsini's film Homecoming, riven by on-set misconduct accusations, at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 52-year-old, who has produced hits including 8 Femmes and Swimming Pool and Marguerite, tweeted, "I've just arrived on Croisette like every year for more than 30 years. Even if this year will be different because, as I announced, I will not be going to see any of the films in Official Selection."

The producer claimed, "And there, I learn that it (accreditation)had been cancelled a few days earlier without anyone telling me because, and I quote, 'I called for a boycott in a virulent personal campaign.' I have therefore been PUNISHED and sent to the corner like a naughty schoolboy. The only thing I can do is laugh."