King Charles views on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry car chase revealed

King Charles and other senior members of the royal family have not publicly reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘near catastrophic’ car chase yet.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to be disappointed by the lack of contact from the royals.

Now, King Charles friend has shared the monarch’s views on the incident.

The monarch’s pal told The Daily Beast per GB News: "Charles will completely understand Harry being upset at being pursued by the paparazzi.

"He knows how scary it can be.

"But he has always tried to get Harry to understand that complaining about photographers or the media is pointless.

"It just makes it all worse."

Meghan and Harry were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi in New York, a spokesperson for the couple said last Wednesday.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson added.