 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles views on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry car chase revealed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

King Charles views on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry car chase revealed

King Charles and other senior members of the royal family have not publicly reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘near catastrophic’ car chase yet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to be disappointed by the lack of contact from the royals.

Now, King Charles friend has shared the monarch’s views on the incident.

The monarch’s pal told The Daily Beast per GB News: "Charles will completely understand Harry being upset at being pursued by the paparazzi.

"He knows how scary it can be.

"But he has always tried to get Harry to understand that complaining about photographers or the media is pointless.

"It just makes it all worse."

Meghan and Harry were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi in New York, a spokesperson for the couple said last Wednesday.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson added.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton declines to sign autograph but does this instead video

Kate Middleton declines to sign autograph but does this instead
King Charles, Queen Camilla present first-ever ‘The Elizabeth Medal of Honour’

King Charles, Queen Camilla present first-ever ‘The Elizabeth Medal of Honour’
Angela Kelly seemingly calls King Charles ‘ungrateful’ amid reports of new deal

Angela Kelly seemingly calls King Charles ‘ungrateful’ amid reports of new deal

Prince Harry seen with his brother William in King Charles latest picture

Prince Harry seen with his brother William in King Charles latest picture
Kate Middleton says 'royal family looks after everyone'

Kate Middleton says 'royal family looks after everyone'
King Charles, Prince William feel no pain at suffering of Harry, Meghan?

King Charles, Prince William feel no pain at suffering of Harry, Meghan?
Prince Harry keeps himself ‘out of Meghan’s hair’: report

Prince Harry keeps himself ‘out of Meghan’s hair’: report
‘Hollywood Harry’ has US public ‘rolling their eyes’

‘Hollywood Harry’ has US public ‘rolling their eyes’
Prince Harry set to make history with landmark legal case

Prince Harry set to make history with landmark legal case
Kate Middleton thinks Prince William is a ‘nightmare’

Kate Middleton thinks Prince William is a ‘nightmare’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle car chase comparisons to Diana rubbished video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle car chase comparisons to Diana rubbished
Prince Harry's at the mental level of a ‘teenager’ that ‘needs a shower' video

Prince Harry's at the mental level of a ‘teenager’ that ‘needs a shower'