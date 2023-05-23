King Charles’ aims to be more ‘recognisable’ than ‘remote’ Queen Elizabeth

King Charles is struggling to find the balance between honouring age-old traditions and implementing his plans for a modern monarchy.

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell noted that the monarch has been taking in more walkabouts and opportunities to interact with the ordinary people unlike his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to Spin Genie, Burrell, “I think that concert did herald a new era with all the younger royals dancing and waving their flags.”

Charles appeared in good spirits at the Coronation concert, a day after the crowing ceremony.

“I think you can see it becoming more in tune with ordinary people on the street, that’s what Charles is heading for,” he noted of the king’s appearance at the concert.

“You notice the walkabouts with all the royals: the King stopping his car on the Mall and getting out to speak with people, all of that is to move towards being more recognisable and not so remote.”

Burrell continued, “Because the late Queen to many people was a remote figure and they didn’t quite understand who she was, unless you were in the inner circle like me who knew what a kind, Christian lady she was, that never came across.”

King Charles, who has been a big advocate of environmental issues, had been planning to slim down the monarchy to alleviate the financial burden from the crown. In a bid to implement the policies, he has since taken measures to pull back rent relief to relatives who are not active working members of the royal family.