 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Michelle Rodriguez to step back from franchise after 'Fast X'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

Michelle Rodriguez to step back from franchise after Fast X
Michelle Rodriguez to step back from franchise after 'Fast X'

One of the original Fast and the Furious stars Michelle Rodriguez is will be relinquishing the driver’s seat after Fast X.

While there are a number of spin-offs in the works, Rodriguez will not be playing a lead role in any of the breakaway projects.

“You pass the baton on. You take the back seat,” Rodriguez told Variety.

“You go passenger side. When it [be]comes the next generation, you have to. It’s the only way to let them define the future.”

Vin Diesel also confirmed multiple subsidiary projects are are being planned, including the much longed-for female-led film.

“I started developing the female spinoff in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs,” Diesel said.

Fast X features a star-studded cast, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren.

The film follows Dom and his family as they face off against a new villain, Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa. Brie Larson has also been cast in the film as an agent who partners with Dom.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Matty Healy romance 'moving fast': They're 'head over heels'

Taylor Swift, Matty Healy romance 'moving fast': They're 'head over heels'
Megan Fox not sure about marrying Machine Gun Kelly anymore: Insider

Megan Fox not sure about marrying Machine Gun Kelly anymore: Insider

Jennifer Grey reflects on her engagement to ‘paranoid’ Johnny Depp video

Jennifer Grey reflects on her engagement to ‘paranoid’ Johnny Depp
Kim Kardashian shares her two cents on relationship with ex Kanye West: Watch

Kim Kardashian shares her two cents on relationship with ex Kanye West: Watch
Chris Evans planning nuptials with ladylove Alba Baptista?

Chris Evans planning nuptials with ladylove Alba Baptista?
Blake Shelton bids farewell to 'The Voice', fellow coach Niall Horan reacts

Blake Shelton bids farewell to 'The Voice', fellow coach Niall Horan reacts
Kim Kardashian reveals her kids don’t ‘acknowledge’ privileged lavish lifestyle video

Kim Kardashian reveals her kids don’t ‘acknowledge’ privileged lavish lifestyle
A$AP Rocky reprimands clubs-goers for fighting in front of Rihanna video

A$AP Rocky reprimands clubs-goers for fighting in front of Rihanna
Matt Damon recalls his 'dumbest' decision of turning down ‘Avatar’

Matt Damon recalls his 'dumbest' decision of turning down ‘Avatar’
Young Guru rips apart Timbaland AI music plans

Young Guru rips apart Timbaland AI music plans
'Ant-Man 3' writer Jeff Loveness reacts to leak allegations

'Ant-Man 3' writer Jeff Loveness reacts to leak allegations
Cannes 'welcomes' Marc Missonnier again after criticism

Cannes 'welcomes' Marc Missonnier again after criticism