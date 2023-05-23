 
sports
Tuesday May 23, 2023
BCCI likely to accept PCB's hybrid model if Pakistan plays World Cup in India

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam walk out for the toss during the Asia Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on September 4, 2022. — ACC
  • BCCI to make final decision after meeting on May 27.
  • India conditions hybrid model approval with Pakistan's India visit.
  • Jay Shah was earlier reluctant for Pakistan as partial host.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has softened its stance towards the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) hybrid model suggestion for the Asia Cup albeit conditionally.

The PCB has, so far, coaxed most Asian nations including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan into their suggestion of matches to be held at neutral venues.

India, however, has conditioned its approval for the model with Pakistan's assurance to visit India to participate in the World Cup 2023 in October.

According to the media, while the BCCI is set to soften its tone in the matter, an official decision will only be taken after its Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 27.

India's cricket board remained adamant to move the entire Asia Cup out of Pakistan suggesting all the matches be held at a neutral venue. But after Pakistan's threat to boycott the World Cup, the Indian board has changed its stance.

The board is likely to accept Pakistan's proposal during their SGM meeting in Indian city of Ahmedabad.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi earlier warned about Pakistan's not participating in the World Cup, which will be held in India, if Jay Shah — who is the Asian Cricket Council chief and BCCI secretary — refused to approve Pakistan's position as a partial host.

"The situation is that India has refused to come. We had to abandon the Asia Cup. What do you want us to do? I will have floated by then the same formula to the ICC. My sense is that the ICC is not as rigidly opposed to the hybrid model. They are waiting to see how it will work out in the Asia Cup," Sethi said, adding that while he couldn't speak more about it the position remained factual.

