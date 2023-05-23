 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'proven compulsive liars'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proven compulsive liars

Meghan Markle and her wife Prince Harry's two-hour paparazzi car chase “farce” has proven to the liberal media they are "compulsive liars", according to royal commentator Dan Wootton.

Wootton, GB News host, has lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their New York stunt, which the couple describes as a "near catastrophic" car chase.

The expert has claimed that it has proven to the liberal media Harry and Meghan are "compulsive liars".

According to a spokesperson for the Susexes, they were engaged in a two-hour “near catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi after attending an awards show in New York City last week.

However, the New York Police Department said the pursuit was short and there were no injuries. The Sussexes’ cab driver Sukhcharn Singh also downplayed the incident, telling the Washington Post he believed their recount of the event was “exaggerated”.

The conflicting reports from the scene, and eye witnesses statements seemingly contradicted the 'catastrophic' claim of the couple.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams also said he’d "find it hard to believe" the possibility of a “two hour high speed chase” occurring in the city.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton mocks Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton mocks Meghan Markle?
Jennifer Garner has 'sympathy' towards Ben Affleck but does not 'war with JLo' video

Jennifer Garner has 'sympathy' towards Ben Affleck but does not 'war with JLo'
Meghan Markle wears pants in marriage, Harry is more 'emotive': Expert video

Meghan Markle wears pants in marriage, Harry is more 'emotive': Expert
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'slicker' social media driving 'jury' confused video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'slicker' social media driving 'jury' confused
Prince William made 'clear' to pals he won't tolerate 'disrespect' towards Kate video

Prince William made 'clear' to pals he won't tolerate 'disrespect' towards Kate
Kate Middleton no longer needs William 'support': 'Increasing levels of confidence' video

Kate Middleton no longer needs William 'support': 'Increasing levels of confidence'
Kate Middleton stuns as island queen in THIS photo

Kate Middleton stuns as island queen in THIS photo
Expert takes a look at changes in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives

Expert takes a look at changes in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives
Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie meets Iraqi President, PM

Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie meets Iraqi President, PM
Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again as he loses case against UK govt over security

Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again as he loses case against UK govt over security
Rob Marshall rejects claims ‘The Little Mermaid’ mocks Kate Middleton

Rob Marshall rejects claims ‘The Little Mermaid’ mocks Kate Middleton
Prince Andrew receives sweet advice as he refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew receives sweet advice as he refuses to leave Royal Lodge