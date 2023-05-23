Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'proven compulsive liars'

Meghan Markle and her wife Prince Harry's two-hour paparazzi car chase “farce” has proven to the liberal media they are "compulsive liars", according to royal commentator Dan Wootton.



Wootton, GB News host, has lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their New York stunt, which the couple describes as a "near catastrophic" car chase.



The expert has claimed that it has proven to the liberal media Harry and Meghan are "compulsive liars".

According to a spokesperson for the Susexes, they were engaged in a two-hour “near catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi after attending an awards show in New York City last week.

However, the New York Police Department said the pursuit was short and there were no injuries. The Sussexes’ cab driver Sukhcharn Singh also downplayed the incident, telling the Washington Post he believed their recount of the event was “exaggerated”.

The conflicting reports from the scene, and eye witnesses statements seemingly contradicted the 'catastrophic' claim of the couple.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams also said he’d "find it hard to believe" the possibility of a “two hour high speed chase” occurring in the city.