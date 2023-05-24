 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Damar Hamlin shows athleticism in return to practice after miraculous recovery

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game on Nov 24, 2022, against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. USA TODAY
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made an extraordinary return to football after suffering a cardiac arrest incident on the field five months ago. 

Hamlin, wearing his familiar No. 3 blue practice jersey, participated in individual drills and stretching portions during the team's voluntary minicamp. Although he has not been cleared to fully practice with the team yet, his progress is remarkable, and the Bills are supporting him in his recovery one day at a time.

The 25-year-old Hamlin's road to recovery has been a challenging one. On January 2, he went into cardiac arrest and had to be revived after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins. The incident sent shockwaves through the NFL, but Hamlin has been cleared by doctors to return to the sport. He recently revealed that commotio cordis, a direct blow to a specific point in the heartbeat, was the cause of his cardiac arrest.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott emphasised the team's cautious approach, saying that they are taking things slowly with Hamlin. While he didn't provide a specific timetable for Hamlin's full return, McDermott expressed their unwavering support for the player.

During the practice, Hamlin demonstrated his athleticism, showcasing agility and catching skills. Video footage captured him looking agile and displaying burst on the field. Although he still needs to wear a helmet and shoulder pads, his return to action seems imminent, with doctors having cleared him to play.

Hamlin's practice routine is based on constant communication between him and the Bills medical staff. Defensive backs coach John Butler emphasised the importance of understanding and aligning with Hamlin's process.

The Bills' cautious approach is in line with how they have handled other players recovering from major injuries. Given the extensive time Hamlin missed during his recuperation, the team wants to ensure a gradual and safe return to football.

Hamlin's journey to recovery has garnered support from around the NFL and beyond. Donations to his charitable organisation have exceeded $9 million, and he has been recognised with various awards for his resilience.

As Hamlin continues his progress, his focus is now on securing a roster spot for the upcoming season. With voluntary practices and a mandatory minicamp on the horizon, followed by training camp, Hamlin is determined to move in the right direction and prove that his setback was not the end of his story.

