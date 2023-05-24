 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls depression 'urban issue', Gulshan Devaiah reacts

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Gulshan Devaiah shared a tweet in response to Nawazuddin Siddiquis comment
Gulshan Devaiah shared a tweet in response to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comment 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, recently, made a controversial statement about depression that wasn’t well-received by Dahaad actor Gulshan Devaiah.

Siddiqui told Mashable that depression is an urban issue and if he will tell somebody in his village that he is suffering from depression, he will be slapped.

“I was just narrating my experience. It’s possible I’m wrong. But even today, if I were to go to my village, and say that I have depression, I’d get slapped, said the Sacred Games actor.

He went on to say: “Look how people sitting on the footpath dance in the rain. Why don’t those people have depression?”

Pinkvilla reported that Gulshan Devaiah strongly condemned Siddiqui’s comment and posted a tweet in response.

Devaiah wrote: “Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I’d not take him seriously on this issue. If you even just look at alcoholism or addictions, they exist in rural communities and that’s mental illness.”

“No addict indulges in addiction because they love it. The addiction is a symptom; the real problem is the trauma they can’t heal.” 

More From Showbiz:

Nitesh Pandey dies: Farah Khan reacts over shocking news

Nitesh Pandey dies: Farah Khan reacts over shocking news
Richa Chadha reacts to debate around Cannes being 'fashion' event

Richa Chadha reacts to debate around Cannes being 'fashion' event

Saif Ali Khan team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand after 2007: Reports

Saif Ali Khan team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand after 2007: Reports
'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at the age of 51

'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at the age of 51
Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look comes out tomorrow

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look comes out tomorrow
Jr NTR's 40th birthday: Fans spill goat blood on the actor's poster

Jr NTR's 40th birthday: Fans spill goat blood on the actor's poster

Kangana Ranaut lends support to 'The Kerala Story' amid ban calls

Kangana Ranaut lends support to 'The Kerala Story' amid ban calls
Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on fears that actors, performers face

Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on fears that actors, performers face

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announces 'grand celebration, stay tuned'

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announces 'grand celebration, stay tuned'
Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident

Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident
Jr. NTR mourns the loss of beloved RRR co-star Ray Stevenson

Jr. NTR mourns the loss of beloved RRR co-star Ray Stevenson
Andaaz turns 20: Lara Dutta pays tribute to Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra

Andaaz turns 20: Lara Dutta pays tribute to Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra