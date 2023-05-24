 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Amy Robach returns to social media following ‘GMA3’ controversy

Wednesday May 24, 2023

TV personality Amy Robach has secretly returned to Instagram after months of silence following her GMA3 controversy.

TJ Holmes sweetheart returned to the photo-video sharing app by extending support to her daughter Ava, who released her new album.

Ava took to Instagram and shared a post about new album on May 21, saying “Today, ‘A Place To Come Home To’ hit all streaming services.

“This record is a labor of love & the product of years spent honing my sound for live audiences. That sound is ever-changing, but with these songs, I know I’ll always have a place to come home to. (And I hope you all will, too.)”

Amy reacted to the post by pressing the heart button.

She still has not posted anything new on her page since late November.

Meanwhile, Amy Robach and her boyfriend TJ Holmes were recently spotted running a half marathon.

