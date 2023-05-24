Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson explains her and husband's angry mood at Cannes

Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson has explained what went down on Cannes red carpet and why her husband got angry.



The Oscar-winner made headlines when he appeared to lose his cool at Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. Rita broke her silence on a series of animated photos of herself and her spouse captured at the glitzy event.

The 66-year-old and his wife seen losing their cools while talking to another man on the carpet and to the average onlooker it seemed as though the situation got heated.



In reaction to the reports about their apparently tense moment, Rita took to social media to share picture and captioned it: "This is called, “I can’t hear you, people are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?"

Rita added: "But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City."