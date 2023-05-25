 
sports
Thursday May 25, 2023
Brighton's Europa League dream comes true with Manchester City stalemate

Thursday May 25, 2023

Brighton's Europa League dream comes true with Manchester City stalemate. Twitter/TheNamibian

Brighton secured a historic 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City, ending City's impressive 12-game winning streak. 

The result ensured Brighton's qualification for the Europa League next season, marking their first-ever participation in European competition. Phil Foden initially put City in the lead, but Brighton deservedly earned a point thanks to a remarkable long-range strike by Julio Enciso. This draw solidified Brighton's sixth-place finish in the league, capping off an outstanding season for the club.

Despite the draw, City extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 25 matches and maintained an eight-point lead at the top of the table with one game remaining. Pep Guardiola, City's manager, commended Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi before the match, acknowledging his significant influence as a manager. 

Guardiola showed respect by fielding a strong lineup, including Erling Haaland, who had several opportunities to score but couldn't find the back of the net.

Brighton started slowly but gradually asserted their presence, causing trouble for the champions. They hit the bar with Danny Welbeck's free-kick and Facundo Buonanotte wasted a good chance. Kaoru Mitoma also had a goal disallowed for handball. However, Enciso's stunning goal could not be denied as he received a pass from Levi Colwill and unleashed a powerful strike into the top corner. Welbeck had another goal ruled out for offside, denying Brighton a third goal in the first half.

The second half had fewer scoring opportunities despite the fast pace of the game. Haaland thought he had scored his 53rd goal of the season, but a VAR review nullified it due to a foul.

Tempers flared briefly on the touchline, resulting in Guardiola receiving a yellow card. City also had minor injury concerns as John Stones and Bernardo Silva were replaced due to restricted movement, raising some worries ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

After the final whistle, Guardiola and De Zerbi shared a warm embrace, showcasing mutual admiration for each other. 

The draw allowed Brighton to secure their spot in the Europa League, a tremendous achievement for the club. Brighton player Danny Welbeck expressed his delight and praised the club's progress, emphasizing the hard work put in by everyone involved. It has been an exceptional season for both teams, with City winning another Premier League title and Brighton making history. 

City's unbeaten run since February highlights their dominance, while Brighton can now eagerly anticipate their first-ever European adventure.

