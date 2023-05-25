 
Pedro Pascal no longer remains behind 'The Mandalorian' mask

Pedro Pascal no longer remains behind 'The Mandalorian' mask

Pedro Pascal unwrapped a surprising revelation that he was now not behind the mask at The Mandalorian.

In a chat on The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable conversation, The Last of Us star disclosed that he now only voiced the character Din Djarin, and body doubles and stuntmen worked on-screen as the body hunter.

“There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn’t up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it,” Pascal divulged.

“But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount (he pretends to tug at his neck, where the suit would chafe). But now we’ve figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else.”

The 48-year-old continued, “I think that there are things that you have to let go of in terms of what can be an OCD level of attention to detail. “But even so much as wanting your component of that to fit perfectly into the collage, you really have to give it all up.”

