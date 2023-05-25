 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Prince William concerned for Prince Harry’s safety

Prince William concerned for Prince Harry’s safety

Prince of Wales Prince William is said to be ‘worried’ for his estranged brother Prince Harry’s safety following the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s "near catastrophic car chase" in New York.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK, “It would have been traumatic for Harry but I do think it's ridiculous for him to get involved in a car chase.”

She further said, "That must have struck right at William's heart.”

The royal expert went on to say, “I think William would have had to have a heart of steel not to be worried about his brother. But I also think the rift is so deep that I doubt they've talked about it. You'd kind of hope maybe it be in a text or something but who knows.”

Last week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s spokesperson said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria Ragland were involved in a terrifying paparazzi car chase involving six blacked out vehicles in a chase that could have been fatal.”

