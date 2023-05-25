 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
Azaz Syed

Imran Khan among 600 PTI leaders put on 'no-fly list'

Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
Azaz Syed

Thursday May 25, 2023

(Clockwise) PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former first lady Bushra Bibi, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid and Asad Qaiser. — AFP/Twitter/APP/Radio Pakistan/Files
  • Names added for involvement in May 9 violence. 
  • Murad, Hammad, Yasmin, among others in list. 
  • Some leaders tried leaving country recently: sources.

ISLAMABAD: Over 600 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and former assembly members including chairman Imran Khan's name have been added to the no-fly list, sources told Geo News Thursday. 

According to the sources within the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), the names of the PTI leaders and its party chief have been added for their involvement in the May 9 violence and desecration of martyrs' monuments. 

The names have been added to the FIA's Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) to prevent them from going abroad, added the sources.

Moreover, the former prime minister's wife Bushra Bibi's name has also been added to the list. Apart from that, the list includes Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bokhari, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The sources further claimed that some of the PTI leaders and office bearers tried leaving the country in the last three days, however, they were stopped at the airports. 

In a bid to stop them from leaving the country, their names were sent by the police, the counter-terrorism department (CTD), and intelligence agencies. 

Thousands of party workers and leaders were arrested during the crackdown on the PTI since May 9 for the party’s alleged involvement in the riots that claimed at least 8 lives and injured dozens of others.

Several party leaders and lawmakers — including Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan among others — have publicly denounced the attacks on the state installations and announced leaving the former ruling party since the May 9 vandalism.

