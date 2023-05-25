 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Meghan Markle 'bimbo' confession makes 'Deal Or No Deal' change format

Thursday May 25, 2023

Meghan Markle's opinions on Deal or No Deal have provoked the makers to make changes to their show's format,

The Duchess of Sussex, who discussed her experience of working on the programme, admitted she was made to feel like a 'bimbo' by the crew and organisers on the show.

Speaking on an episode of her Archetypes podcast, the mother-of-two said: “I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance.”

After Meghan's comments show boss and chief content officer at Banijay, Lucas Green, says he is working to change the format of the show.

Mr Green said: "No, but we are constantly evolving the format so that it isn’t the same show it was 15-plus years ago.

"A lot of work goes into modernising our formats to ensure they represent our values as a company and wider society.

"The UK version for example, will continue to use members of the public from all walks of life to open the boxes [instead of models]."

