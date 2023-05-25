 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Obama joins Tina Turner fans to honour 'Queen of Rock and Roll'

Thursday May 25, 2023

Former US president Barack Obama joined the fans of Tina Turner around the world in honoring the ‘Queen of Rock and Roll’

Taking to Twitter, Obama tweeted, “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy.”

He further said, “Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”

Tina Turner, the American-born singer who left a farming community to become one of the top recording artists of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

She was one of the biggest recording artists of all time, known for hits such as What's Love Got to Do with It, and (Simply) The Best.

Tina died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

