Showbiz
Friday May 26, 2023
Kartik Aaryan bids farewell to his character 'Sattu' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to hit theatres on June 29
Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has bid farewell to his character Sattu in Satyaprem Ki Katha as he wraps up shoot for the film. 

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik alongside Kiara Advani. The film is going to mark as the second on-screen collaboration of the duo.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared a few pictures from the set to announce the wrap of the film. He also penned an emotional note along with the memorable pictures.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor wrote: "Sattu... A special film and a special character come to an end!! This journey of playing SatyaPrem through #SatyaPremKiKatha has been heart-wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions."

Kartik, 32 further mentioned: "SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest, and bravest character and I hope you’ll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us.”

The much-anticipated romantic film is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures and is set to release in theatres on June 29.

Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, and Supriya Pathak Kapur, reports Pinkvilla.

