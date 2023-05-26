 
Britney Spears feels 'blessed' after making 'things right' with estranged mother

Britney Spears confirmed her meetup with estranged mother Lynne Spears as she revealed that they have reconciled following years-long feud.

Just months after the Toxic singer extended an olive branch to her mother, she travelled to Los Angeles to meet her daughter almost a year and a half following her 13-year-long conservatorship termination.

Confirming their reunion, Britney took to Instagram to spill details of her meetup with Lynne after three years alongside a picture of her from childhood.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years… it’s been such a long time,” Spears captioned the post.

“… with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!” she added hinting at reconciliation with Lynne.

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!”

Britney went on to refer to an old post of hers when she expressed her desire to have coffee with her mother, writing, “Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!!”

“Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!” Britney concluded.

As reported by TMZ, Lynne was captured at LAX airport after she landed in Los Angeles to meet Britney at her house where she resides with husband Sam Asghari.

Lynne first met her friend and manager Cade Hudson at his home and then went to meet Britney, a reunion that lasted for about 30 minutes.

An insider also spilt to Page Six that Britney knew about her mother’s visit beforehand as the two have been “texting more frequently” lately.

