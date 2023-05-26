 
Royals
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlotte should have been 'first born', not Prince George: Royal Fans

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Princess Charlotte has been compared to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II with a striking resemblance.

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is an image of the Queen, comments fans after King Charles III coronation.

Taking to social media, the netizens wrote: "I've always said Princess Charlotte was the image of the Queen… it's in the look of determination."

Another added: "I always said it/Little princess is her great grandmom's image."

A third person commented: "Princess Charlotte is the one that you won't want to mess with. She has her great-grandmother's head, her grandmother's heart and her mother's looks and courage but her own personality."

"I wish she was firstborn. How amazing a queen she would be!", while another said: "I wonder if Princess Charlotte might become Queen if Prince George decides it's not for him," a fourth commented.

