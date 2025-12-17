Prince Harry, Meghan return to spotlight with new role after serious clash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a significant career move after they issued a stern warning to a media outlet for spreading misinformation.

According to Deadline, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside their Archewell Foundation, will be producing a romance film for Netflix, based on New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory's The Wedding Date.

Tracy Ryerson will also be playing the role of producer for the upcoming movie.

The film revolves around the story of a career-driven political strategist who lost hope in love. But an encounter with a stranger changed her perspective on romance.

For the unversed, in August 2025, the Sussexes renewed their multi-year lucrative deal with the streaming giant, putting rumours to rest.

Speaking of their partnership, Meghan said that she and Harry aim to "create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

It is important to mention that the update about Harry and Meghan's new film came after they called out 'GB' for spreading false information about Doria Ragland, the Duchess's mother.

Their spokesperson said in a statement that "Broadcasters have a responsibility to inform, not inflame," after a reporter claimed that Meghan was brought up by her father while Doria was in jail.

Later, a public apology was issued by the media outlet, which, as per the Sussexes, was removed within 24 hours.