Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie mark son’s milestone as key verdict looms

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are celebrating a major milestone of their son, James, as he enters the next phase of his life.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s youngest cousin marked his 18th birthday on Wednesday and the key moment in life brings him to take a decision which will define the rest of his future in life and especially his role with the royal family.

After King Charles ascended to the throne, Edward was given the dukedom of Edinburgh in 2023, which formally gave James the title of Earl of Wessex. Moreover, being the grandchild of late Queen Elizabeth II gave him an HRH style at birth.

The newly-turned 18-year-old, who had a rather normal upbringing away from the spotlight, now has the option to dedicate his time to royal service or continue with a much more independent career choice. His sister, Lady Louise, has been attending St Andrews University, where she has shown in interest in joining the military rather than royal duties.

Even though Sophie and Edward have maintained discretion throughout their years of royal service, they have never cut corners in performing their duties. Their loyalty and dedication have earned them a special spot in the monarch’s close allies.

Although, it seems unlikely that James would be following the same path as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – who have jobs and occasionally take on royal engagements. As the air shifts behind Palace walls, it remains to be seen if James would find himself in a royal position that his parents have taken.