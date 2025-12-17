Prince William steps out with George to honour special royal's legacy

Prince William has not clearly prepared his son and the second in line to the throne, Prince George, for his future duties, as the two performed a meaningful task in a bid to honour a special royal figure.

According to the Prince and Princess of Wales' fanpage on Instagram, the father-son duo made a joint appearance at The Passage charity Christmas party.

They joined volunteers to serve food in a bid to promote the message of sharing and compassion towards the underprivileged segment of society.

It is important to note that the future King William was first introduced to the charity by his late mother, Princess Diana, when he was 11.

Now, the Prince of Wales is honouring the legacy of George's grandmother by taking the 12-year-old royal to the same place.

Notably, the Waleses were pictured on December 16 as they arrived for a Christmas lunch organised by King Charles.

Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, were beaming with joy as they went into a festive mood.