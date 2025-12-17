King Charles approves Princess Kate’s big move: ‘reshaping royal duties’

Kate Middleton not only has the support of her husband Prince William but also the blessing of King Charles as she makes big strides in her capacity as the next Queen.

The Princess of Wales turned heads and left the spectators in awe as she made a powerful move concluding the State Visits for the royal family in 2025. Held earlier in the month, the German State Visit saw the Princess step out in a massive crown, the Oriental Circlet Tiara.

It seems that the debut of the historical royal treasure was not a mere sartorial choice but an indicator of big changes that are taking place in the monarchy. Insiders have shared that it was a deliberate move for Kate to wear the enormous headpiece before she became Queen.

“She’s so adored, within the family and by the British public, it makes sense she would start taking a bigger hand in shaping what the monarchy looks like moving forward,” a source told Heat Magazine.

They suggested that given the King’s health, there had been a “sense of urgency” and Kate is “stepping up in a big way”.

The sources insist that there is a deeper message about the future of the monarchy in the appearance and Kate is potentially reshaping royal duties for senior working royals.

Just like William, Princess Kate wants the working royals to have accountability and “show exactly what they are doing, why it matters, and how it helps the public”.

Now we’re told that while sartorial choices, especially when it comes to jewels and tiaras, are often symbolic, the undeniable grandeur of Kate’s sparkling number, combined with her growing influence within the royal fold, is emblematic of a much deeper message about the future of the monarchy.

“She wants to streamline their workload to what could really help. If an engagement does not support real charitable impact, it gets cut,” the source continued. “Kate is stronger than people think and she is not stepping back.”