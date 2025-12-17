Legal expert predicts major issues for royals amid Meghan’s 2026 plans

King Charles has indicated that the doors are open for his younger son Prince Harry as the estranged father and son reunited over a private tea in September this year.

The Duke of Sussex’s intentions to have closer ties to the UK were not so secret but when it came to Meghan Markle, experts had predicted that the Duchess of Sussex has no interest in returning to the UK.

Although, all of that changed when she stepped onto European ground by attended Paris Fashion Week in October, just weeks after the Clarence House meeting between the King and Harry. This reportedly sparked concerns for Palace aides that Meghan was potentially testing the waters by stepping into a somewhat ‘middle ground’ between the US and the royal turf.

Now, a UK barrister and broadcaster Andrew Eborn has predicted that the royal family is likely going to stay away from the As Ever founder if the “commercial clash” continues.

“I do predict there will be more visits over here and they’re certainly trying to build those bridges, but part of those building of the bridges will make sure they’re not commercialising the Royal Family and the various titles bestowed upon them.”

The royal experts have stated that the if Meghan keeps using her royal titles while pursuing money-making endeavours, the royals are likely to take a stricter action as it contradicts with the purpose of royal duties.

“The scam jam, not even proper jam, it’s the title taint,” the legal expert told Sky News. “They’re likely to keep the distance as long as she keeps using the Duchess of Sussex title for commercial ventures, like Netflix glory show.”

He noted that Meghan uses the titles to make money because people would not be interested otherwise much to the dismay of the royals. This comes as an inconvenience as removing titles of Andrew was easier given the public opinion.

Taking a drastic step for Harry or Meghan, especially a significant ratio of the public lives them, could backfire. Hence, they are also to tread carefully around the issue.