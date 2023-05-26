Abrarul Haq, Saifullah Nyazee quit PTI as exodus picks up pace

PTI leaders Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee (left) and Abrarul Haq addressing press conferences in Islamabad and Lahore, respectively, on May 26, 2023, in these stills taken from videos. — YouTube/GeoNews

Expressing their regret over the May 9 mayhem, two more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — singer-turned-politician Abrarul Haq and Senator Saifullah Nyazee — on Friday announced quitting the party.



The PTI leaders' mass exodus started when the security forces launched a crackdown against the party following the attacks on the civil and military institutions, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House).

The riots were triggered by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest from Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case on May 9 — a day the army dubbed as “Black Day”.

Addressing a presser in Lahore, Haq said: “I regret standing with Imran Khan.”



More to follow...