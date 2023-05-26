 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Abrarul Haq, Saifullah Nyazee quit PTI as exodus picks up pace

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

PTI leaders Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee (left) and Abrarul Haq addressing press conferences in Islamabad and Lahore, respectively, on May 26, 2023, in these stills taken from videos. — YouTube/GeoNews
PTI leaders Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee (left) and Abrarul Haq addressing press conferences in Islamabad and Lahore, respectively, on May 26, 2023, in these stills taken from videos. — YouTube/GeoNews

Expressing their regret over the May 9 mayhem, two more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — singer-turned-politician Abrarul Haq and Senator Saifullah Nyazee — on Friday announced quitting the party.

The PTI leaders' mass exodus started when the security forces launched a crackdown against the party following the attacks on the civil and military institutions, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House). 

The riots were triggered by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest from Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case on May 9 — a day the army dubbed as “Black Day”.

Addressing a presser in Lahore, Haq said: “I regret standing with Imran Khan.”

More to follow... 

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court stays proceedings of commission formed to probe audio leaks

Supreme Court stays proceedings of commission formed to probe audio leaks
Imran Khan can be tried in military courts: interior minister

Imran Khan can be tried in military courts: interior minister
US to expand clean energy cooperation with Pakistan: Blome

US to expand clean energy cooperation with Pakistan: Blome
Medical report declares Imran Khan alcoholic, drug abuser, rules out leg fracture: Patel

Medical report declares Imran Khan alcoholic, drug abuser, rules out leg fracture: Patel
As PTI exodus continues, Murad Raas becomes latest to jump ship

As PTI exodus continues, Murad Raas becomes latest to jump ship
Shehzad Roy calls on PM Shehbaz at Sindh Governor House

Shehzad Roy calls on PM Shehbaz at Sindh Governor House
Babar Awan 'departs for London' amid PTI exodus

Babar Awan 'departs for London' amid PTI exodus
Weather to get pleasant as rain expected in Karachi, other cities

Weather to get pleasant as rain expected in Karachi, other cities

Govt to re-launch laptop scheme for youth, announces SAPM Shaza

Govt to re-launch laptop scheme for youth, announces SAPM Shaza
WATCH: Ginormous carcass of 42-foot blue whale found off Pakistan coast video

WATCH: Ginormous carcass of 42-foot blue whale found off Pakistan coast
Jahangir Tareen decides to establish new political party

Jahangir Tareen decides to establish new political party
May 9 vandalism: ‘Only 6 cases being processed to be tried in military courts,’ says minister

May 9 vandalism: ‘Only 6 cases being processed to be tried in military courts,’ says minister